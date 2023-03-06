66th Independence Day anniversary parade underway

Ho, March 6, GNA – Multitudes of patrons have thronged the Volta Youth Resource Centre, near Ho, venue for the 66th Independence Day parade with colour and enthusiasm to mark the event.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has arrived at the Youth Resource Center to grace the occasion.

Earlier, the Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumiah, accompanied by his wife, made an entry to the Centre with an applause from the multitudes who thronged the venue.

The special guest of honour President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea Bissau and ECOWAS President has also made an entry.

Naval Captain Albert Anku Kpesenu commands parade of Security Services, others

Ho, March 6, GNA – A parade of security services made up of the Ghana Armed Forces, Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Ambulance Service, school cadets corps and civil society organisations, under the command of Naval Captain Albert Anku Kpesenu, has been mounted at the Adaklu Youth Resource Center, Volta Region, to mark Ghana’s 66th Independence Anniversary Celebration.

More soon.

GNA

