Bolgatanga Technical University repositioning to become preferred TVET centre 

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Sumbrungu (U/E), March 5, GNA – The Bolgatanga Technical University (BTU) is repositioning to become a center of relevance and preferred choice for the study of Technical Vocational and Training Education (TVET) in Ghana and beyond, Professor Samuel Erasmus Alnaa, Vice Chancellor of the University has said.

He said apart from the introduction of 24 new demand driven and innovative programmes since its conversion into a Technical University in 2020, the University would on March 15, outdoor a 10-year strategic development plan to give direction and vision to the school.

“Plans are also far advanced to add more Bachelor of Technology and Master Degree programmes. I am happy to announce that in the next academic year, the university will run programmes in MSc. Agriculture, BSc. Mining Engineering, BSc Process Engineering and BSc. Geological Engineering,” he added.

The Vice Chancellor made the disclosure during the 21st matriculation of the University in which 1,208 new students including 690 males and 518 females were admitted.

Professor Alnaa said the university was putting measures in place to produce result-oriented graduates that would contribute practical solutions to solving social problems, take advantage of the job market and become self-employed.

He said although many people were engaged in the agriculture sector for improved livelihood, it had not attracted the needed investment and explained that as a niche area of the University, the sector would be repositioned to contribute to food security in the country.

To this end, he said, the University would run programmes in animal science, farm power and post-harvest technology, among others, to ensure that the farmers, especially those in the Northern Ecological zone, were empowered to increase productivity and make the sector attractive.

The Vice Chancellor said further that the Upper East Region was becoming a mining hub, with two mining companies already engaged in large scale mining activities and said the University was determined to produce students that would take advantage of the sector.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, management is working very hard to reposition the institution as a university of choice in Ghana. To this end, apart from introducing new demand driven innovative programmes, we are also spending thousands of Ghana Cedis acquiring and updating our ICT infrastructure and equipping our laboratories and workshops for the hands -on training of our students,” he said.

He advised the students to be determined to succeed, “it is now your responsibility as a student of Bolgatanga Technical University to encourage your friends and family to patronize the programmes by enrolling in Bolgatanga Technical University.”

