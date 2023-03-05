Teachers need more technical training to be effective – Education Director

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah, GNA

Tema, March 5, GNA – Mrs. Bernice Ofori, Tema Metro Education Director has underscored the need for teachers to be well-equipped in the technical field to effectively equip students with technological skills.

She said the recent role of the teacher had become increasingly challenging because although technological advancement had created more opportunities, it had also increased the complexity of teaching.

Mrs. Ofori was speaking during the Tema Metro Education Directorate Best Teacher Awards ceremony.

She said the COVID-19 pandemic had fast-tracked the need for teachers to be agile, adaptable, and creative in their approach.

She said teachers were facing challenges, including managing a diverse student body, navigating changes in technology, pedagogy, and adapting to new curricula.

The Education Director added that teachers needed to access resources, technology, and supportive communities to overcome these challenges and become proactive in their activities.

She said for education to be transformed, teachers needed to be provided with support and training to be effective.

Mrs. Ofori again said that providing teachers with professional development opportunities like refresher courses, workshops, conferences, and online training, among others, was very essential to enhancing performance.

She said access to textbooks, other important study materials and an adequate classroom with good ventilation were key in making the school environment conducive for both teachers and students.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

