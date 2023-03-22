UK-based Compozers band to rock Ghana this Easter

By Simon Asare

Accra, March 22, GNA – The Compozers, a popular United Kingdom (UK) band, will be in Ghana for upcoming Easter festivities.

The energetic band would perform at Polo Beach in Labadi on Easter Monday.

The concert, dubbed “The Compozers and Friends,” would be one of the most epic shows ever to be staged in Ghana, and promises an unforgettable experience for patrons.

Some big surprise artistes from Ghana and UK would also grace the concert on Easter Monday at the Polo Beach Club.

They recently performed at Ghana’s 66th Independence Day concert in London, which also witnessed a thrilling performance by Ghanaian music superstars Sarkodie and King Promise.

The concert is being supported by the Diaspora Affairs Directorate, Guide Radio, Akwaaba UK, and Spartans Ives.

GNA

