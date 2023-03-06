St Augustine Catholic Church inaugurates committee for 120th Anniversary

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), March 6, GNA – The St Augustine Roman Catholic Church, Hohoe has inaugurated a 19-member planning committee ahead of the church’s 120th Anniversary in September, 2023.

The members include the Parish Priest, Reverend Father Paschal Afesi, and his two assistants; Rev Fr Daniel Tenu Yeboah and Rev Fr Michael Wonders Tsekpokumah.

Rev Fr Afesi noted that the work of the committee was not an easy one but the calibre of members selected would ensure they delivered satisfactorily.

He said the Anniversary must be a special occasion and tasked all faithful to support the committee in the execution of their duties.

Mr Cyril Fraser Duglu, the Committee Chairman, pledged the members’ commitment to working together to fulfil their mandate.

Other Committee members are Anthony Godsway Tsra, Joyce Felicia Senoo, Bismark Tsorhe, David Tsitu, Hilarius Gockel, and Francisca Gbadagba.

The rest are Philomina Ahorklui, Ernest Amedior, Magdalene Kumabia, Anthony Agbodo, Joseph Agboli, Nicholas Ativoe, John Bosco Kornyo, Courage Agbesi and Eric Akpandza.

GNA

