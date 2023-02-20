Wife, children of Atsu join emotional Newcastle-Liverpool match to honour his memory    

By Maxwell Awumah

Ho, Feb 20, GNA – Newcastle and Chelsea football clubs in the Premiership on Saturday observed a minute silence in the memory of Christian Atsu, who died in the recent quake that struck Turkiye and Syria.

Atsu, a former Ghanaian International, who plied his football career with Newcastle and Chelsea at some points of his career saw in attendance Marie-Claire Rupio, his wife and their two children seated among the spectators during a match between Newcastle and Liverpool at St James’ Park on Saturday to honour a kind hearted Atsu with a minute applause before kickoff.

FC Porto and Rio Ave, clubs he played for in Portugal as well as many leagues across the world also honoured his memory for a tragic exit.

Many messages of grief and sympathy from politicians, diplomats, football mangers, fans, and individuals have in various post on social media have celebrated the footballer.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on his social media post expressed his heartfelt condolences on behalf of the government and people of Ghana to his partner, children, and family of their loss.

He described him as one of the Ghanaian finest football ambassadors.

The remains of the 31-year old Ghanaian footballer, who plied his trade with Turkish side, Hatayspor, was recovered early Saturday morning from rubble February 18, 2023.

The footballer had been missing for 12 days following a devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023.

GNA

