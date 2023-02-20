Football fans express shock at Christian Atsu’s death  

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), Feb. 20, GNA – Some football lovers in Hohoe have expressed shock at news confirming the demise of former Black Stars player, Christian Atsu.

Atsu, who currently plays for Hatayspor in Turkey, had been found dead after the earthquake that struck Turkeyi and Syria nearly two weeks ago.

The Ghana Embassy in Turkey broke the news of Atsu’s demise sending the world especially football fans in shock on match days across world football leagues.

Mr. Geoffrey Gah-Mensah, a Radio Presenter in a sad mood said the demise was a loss to football in Ghana and the world.

He said the deceased had played significant role in his career and touched lives in Ghana.

Mr. Gah-Mensah said football fans would miss Atsu for his performance on the football field.

Mr. Solo Innocent, a football fan said the news confirming the demise not shocking due to the number of days of search for the footballer and other victims of the earthquake lasted.

He said Atsu had made use of his talent and although his demise was “bound to happen by fate”.

For Mr. James Deh, the country needed to celebrate Atsu for not only his talent dedicated to the nation but the helping hands extended to the needy.

He said his gesture was worth emulating and urged other sports men and women in Ghana and those abroad to also help others when in a position they could do so.

GNA monitored football matches played in the English Premier League including Chelsea vrs Southampton and Newcastle United vrs Liverpool, revealed that minutes of silence were held in memory of Atsu.

Christian Atsu, a twin, was born in January 1992.

GNA

