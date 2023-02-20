Nkwanta South GES commits to IJM in the fight against human trafficking  

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta South (O /R), Feb. 20, GNA – Mr Jonathan Kosinah. the Nkwanta South Municipal Education Director in the Oti Region, has pledged his support for International Justice Commission (IJM) in the fight against human trafficking within the jurisdiction.

The International Justice Commission is a global organisation aimed at protecting people in poverty from violence and combating child trafficking, slavery, violence against women and children through local authorities in the country including the education sector, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), the police, among others, with the support of journalists across the globe.

Mr Kosinah, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said his outfit is ever ready to support IJM in fighting human trafficking issues within his jurisdiction.

He said it was the right of every child of school age to be in school and have access to education, which no one has the right to deprive them of it, not even their parents.

He said that the guidance and counseling unit under GES would be made available for IJM in sensitisation of stakeholders and students.

He stated that they would help in the awareness creation on human trafficking in the country and its effects and how to stop it in their various schools.

He finally urged IJM to continue supporting human trafficked survivors so that they may not relapse into the same predicament they found themselves.

GNA

