Turkey Earthquake: Nation’s heartbroken over news of Atsu’s death

Accra, Feb.18, GNA – With anguish, tears, and tributes, Ghanaians, with members of the football world, are mourning Christian Atsu Twasam, their beloved national football star, who they have lost forever to the February 6, earthquake in Turkey.

This was not the news they had expected, as they prayed and hoped that Astu’s story would be celebrated as a happy one – a miracle, just like that of those who have been found alive, days after the tragedy of the earthquake that so far claimed more than 40,000 lives in Turkey and Syria.

Atsu, who signed for the Turkish side, Hatayspor in September 2022, was confirmed dead by his agent, Nana Sechere after 12 days of going “missing”.

The former Newcastle man was residing in an apartment in Hatay city, which suffered huge damages during the 7.8 magnitude earthquake.

Atsu’s friend and a teammate of the Ghana Black Stars who is deeply devastated by the sad news could only manage “Rest Well”.

John Terry, the former Chelsea captain, where Atsu played wrote on his social media handle “Rest in Peace, my friend”.

Former Accra Hearts of Oak player, Mahatma Otoo wrote “Not the kind of news to wake up to, very sad day for Ghana Rest well bro”.

The 31-year-old before suffering this tragic incident featured in their game against Kasimpasa SK on February 5, 2023, which he scored the only goal in the game to give his side the win.

This sad event hit lots of Ghanaians following the contribution and sacrifices Christian Atsu had made for his country both on and off the pitch.

He made 64 appearances for the Black Stars, netting ten goals and nine assists.

Atsu, known for his generosity towards the less privileged in society left behind a wife and two children.

GNA

