Christian Atsu found dead, agent confirms

Accra, Feb.18, GNA – Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu has been found dead after being buried under rubble in the recent terrible earthquake that hit Southern Turkey and parts of Syria.

Atsu, who signed for the Turkish side, Hatayspor in September 2022, was confirmed dead by Turkish agent, Murat Uzunmehmet after 13 days of going “missing”.

The former Newcastle man was residing in an apartment in Hatay city, which suffered huge damages during the 7.8 magnitude earthquake.

The 31-year-old before suffering this tragic incident featured in their game against Kasimpasa SK on February 5, 2023 which he managed to grab a lone goal for his side.

This sad event hit lots of Ghanaians following the contribution and sacrifices Christian Atsu had made for his country both on the pitch and outside the pitch.

He made 64 appearances for the Black Stars, netting ten goals and nine assists.

The 31-year-old left behind a wife and two kids.

GNA

