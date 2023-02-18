“We will not forget you” – Hatayspor mourns death of Christian Atsu

By Simon Asare

Accra, Feb. 18, GNA – Turkish Club Hatayspor has paid a heartfelt tribute to their player Christian Atsu, who has passed on, at age 31.

The Ghanaian international body was found under the rubble at his apartment on Saturday morning, after the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey on February 6, 2023.

The former Chelsea player could not be found after the incident.

But Hatayspor confirmed the passing of their player in a tweet on Saturday morning, expressing their heartfelt condolences to friends and family.

“Sorry for your loss. The body of our football player Christian Atsu, who lost his life under the collapse, is on his way to be sent to his hometown in Ghana. We will not forget you, Atsu.

“Peace be upon you, beautiful person. There are no words to describe our sadness. Rest in peace,” Hatayspor said in a social media post.

There has been an outpouring of messages of condolence from social media users who are remembering the exploits of the Ghana international during his playing days.

Atsu represented Ghana at the African Cup of Nations in 2015, 2017, and 2019, and was named the tournament’s best player in 2015.

The former Newcastle winger also played for Ghana at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

GNA

