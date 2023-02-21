Saki residents bemoan poor road network

By Dorcas Appiah

Accra, Feb. 21, GNA – Some residents of Saki, a commercial town in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, have appealed to the Government to expedite action on the rehabilitation of the road network in the community.

The dusty and poor nature of the road network had become unbearable, they said.

“Only God knows for how long we will continue to inhale dust emanating from these roads, which has its own health implications,” Mr. Kojo Dum Fynn, a resident, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), in an interview.

He said commuting from one end to another within the community and other areas, was always difficult, because aside from the dust, there were also a lot of potholes on the road.

Ewurabena Nyantah, a National Service Person, recounted to the GNA her nightmares in using the Saki-Kpone barrier road, saying in most cases, she spent a lot of time before reaching her destination in Accra.

“Most of the cars on the road go at a snail’s pace, and this does not augur well for me as I reach my workplace late,” she lamented.

The Kpone-Katamanso Municipality has seen an increase in its population in recent times.

According to the 2021 Census, the population of the Municipality is 417,334 with 208,040 males and 209,294 females.

It is home to several industries that generate revenue for the country, including the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), Olams Ghana, and TT Brothers Limited.

Kofi Agyepong, a civil servant, said putting the road network into good shape was critical to facilitating socio-economic activities in the area.

