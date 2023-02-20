Nigeria votes February 25; any implications for West Africa?

By Christopher Arko

Accra, Feb. 20 GNA – Voters in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation will head to the polls on Saturday, February 25, 2023, to choose the next President and members of the National Assembly amid growing discontent due to worsening economic hardship and insecurity.

The elections for 28 of the 36 governorships and State Houses of Assembly will follow on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

The elections also mark 24 years of uninterrupted democracy and the longest span in Nigeria’s history and will serve as a critical transfer of power, as President Muhammadu Buhari has served his two-term mandate and ineligible to seek another four-year term.

The 2023 general election will also have regional implications for West Africa, as successful election in Nigeria can provide a positive electoral guide in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) region.

Since 2020, the West African region has faced democratic backsliding, with the ECOWAS governments of Mali, Guinea, and Burkina Faso toppled by military regimes.

A successful election in Nigeria can counter negative perceptions of governance within the sub-region and also set a positive example for the continent, given that it will be the first and largest African elections in 2023.

Who is running for President?

A total of 18 aspirants are campaigning for the Nigeria’s Presidency, but only three candidates have a realistic chance of winning, according to opinion polls.

Who is Bola Ahmed Tinubu?

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, 70, is standing for the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) party. Known as a political godfather in the south-west region, he wields a huge amount of influence but has been dogged by allegations of corruption over the years and poor health, both of which he denies. Some say his campaign slogan “Emi Lokan”, which means “it’s my turn [to be president]” in the Yoruba language, shows a sense of entitlement.

Atiku Abubakar

Atiku Abubakar, 76, is running on behalf of the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He has contested for the presidency five times and lost all. Most of his career has been in the corridors of power, having worked as a top civil servant, Vice-President under former President Olusegun Obasanjo and a prominent businessman.

Just like Mr Tinubu, he has been accused of corruption and cronyism, which he denies.

Peter Obi

Peter Obi, 61, is hoping to break up the two-party system, which has dominated Nigeria since the end of military rule in 1999 and running for the little-known Labour Party.

Although he was in the PDP until last year, he is seen as a relatively fresh face and enjoys fervent support on social media and amongst Nigeria’s youth.

The wealthy businessman served as governor of the south-eastern Anambra State from 2006 to 2014. His backers, known as the “Obidients” say he is the only candidate with integrity, but his critics argue that a vote for Obi is wasted as he is unlikely to win.

Who is likely to win?

It is expected that a candidate from one of the two main political parties will win the election – Mr Atiku or Mr Tinubu.

But Mr Obi’s supporters are hoping he can spring a surprise if they can mobilise the large youth vote to back him.

The Election Process

In order to win, a candidate has to obtain the highest number of votes nationwide, and more than a quarter of ballots cast in at least two-thirds of Nigeria’s States.

If none of the candidates manage this, there will be a second round, or a run-off, within 21 days between the top two candidates.

The Main Issues

Reducing insecurity is one of the key concerns of voters in a country, which is currently experiencing a kidnapping-for-ransom crisis.

The country is also battling a militant Islamist insurgency in parts of the north as well as worsening economic challenges.

GNA

