Dusty Weather: Public urged to take precautions

Accra, Feb. 21, GNA – The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMA) says the country will experience intensification of dry and dusty weather conditions and has urged the public to take precautions.

It said the meteorological satellites detected dust lifted around Chad, Sudan, and Niger on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, which had been transported into the country by strong winds at lower levels of the atmosphere.

In a statement signed by Eric Asuman, Ag. Director-General of the Agency said: “Due to these weather conditions, it is advised that the public take the following precautions: Keep hydrated and follow fire safety precautions.

“Cover foods and water to prevent dust from settling on them, wash fruits thoroughly before taking them and people allergic to dust are to wear nose masks to reduce the effect on them. ”

The statement said relative humidity over the period, had ranged between 15 per cent and 50 per cent with visibility range of 200 meters to 5,000 meters.

“The dryness and decreased visibility that is being experienced may take some time to clear completely,” it said.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued the first Harmattan Season Advisory in November, 2022, and among other things, said there would be dry weather conditions, cloudless skies, hot days and the dominance of minute dust particles suspension in the atmosphere.

It said the harmattan season would persist until late February or early March in most parts of the country, with variations in the intensity of the dry and dusty conditions within the season.

