President accepts resignation of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister 

Accra, Feb. 03, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Friday accepted the resignation from office of the Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister, Ebenezer Kojo Kum.

A statement issued in Accra by the Communications Director at the Presidency, Mr Eugene Arhin said Mr Kum, Member of Parliament for Ahanta West tendered his resignation to the President on Friday, February 3, 2023.

It said President Akufo-Addo thanked him for his service to the Government and the country and wished him well in future endeavours.

The President has asked Mr Dan Botwe, Minister for Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development to act as caretaker minister for the Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs ministry until a substantive replacement is made.

GNA

