Foreign Affairs Minister congratulates IoD-Gh President for chairing ACGN

Accra, Feb. 03, GNA — Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has congratulated Mr Rockson Kwesi Dogbegah for being the first Ghanaian to be elected as the Chair of African Corporate Governance Network (ACGN).

She has also pledged the Ministry’s support in assisting ACGN to achieve its objectives.

The Minister gave the commendation when Mr Dogbegah, also the President of the Institute of Directors-Ghana (IoD-Gh), paid her a courtesy call on her on Friday in Accra.

She emphasised the importance of good corporate governance in the promotion of socio-economic development of all nations and the need for training, research and advocacy and appropriate governance policy framework.

Mr Dogbegah was accompanied by Mr Clement Wiredu, the Chief Executive of IoD-Gh.

During the engagement, the objectives and plans of ACGN for 2023 were discussed and a Directors Handbook was presented to the Minister.

The mission of ACGN is to develop the institutional capacity of ACGN members to enhance effective corporate governance practices towards building better private and public sector organisations and corporate citizens in Africa.

Some of the plans are the setting up of IoD in African countries where it does not exist; train and promote capacity development of members; promote good governance outcomes through advocacy and policy development and promote the utilisation of professional directors on the continent.

Others are the promotion of the Africa Free Trade Agenda(AfCFTA) by encouraging directors across the continent to include it on their agenda and develop the appropriate mindset and ethical and effective leadership; promote Environmental Social Governance( ESG) and encourage the development of national corporate governance codes as a foundation for good governance in all African countries.

The Chair of ACGN said the development of the Ghana National Corporate Governance Code, launched in December, 2023, and the Directors Bill, aimed at promoting Professional Director Training and Certification to ensure Ghana had the appropriate corporate governance framework, would promote director professionalism and ethical culture.

GNA

