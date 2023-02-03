Private University Founders Association to inaugurate Association, executives on February 07 

By Jesse Ampah Owusu/ Nana Esi Apraku

Accra, Jan. 27, GNA – A newly-formed Private University Founders Association (PUFA) Ghana, an association of owners, founders and chancellors of private universities in Ghana, is set to inaugurate the Association and elect its executives on February 07, 2023.

The Association will also adopt its constitution and logo on the day.

Dr Paul Kofi Fynn, Chancellor of Winconsin International University College Ghana, and interim leader of the Association, said the inauguration will mark the commencement of the operations of the group.

He said they had only adopted the group’s name and were looking forward to finalise consultations with members on the remaining details of the group formation.

Dr Fynn said the Association would be the official mouthpiece of private university chancellors in the country to champion the interest of their universities.

He informed that so far, fifteen private universities owners were part of the Association, adding that, hopefully others would join when operations begin.

Dr Fynn said they faced a myriad of challenges, hence their resolve to form an Association to tackle them.

He said the Association would offer them a united front to enable them to influence the formulation and implementation of government policies on tertiary education.

Dr Fynn noted that the Association would have its interim office at the Wisconsin International University College Ghana until its fully registered and operational.

Meanwhile, members of the Association first met on Friday, January 13, 2023, to contemplate the formation of an association to champion their interests and growth and address their challenges.

The meeting brought together ten private universities owners and chancellors, who pledged their commitment to form the Association.

The team, however, was set to adopt a name, logo and constitution by two weeks’ time and would reconvene on January 27, 2023, to take a firm decision.

GNA

