66th Independence Day Celebration: Our Open Day will be limited to Ho—GAF

Accra, Feb 28, GNA – The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) will limit this year’s Open Day for the public to the 66 artillery Regiment Barracks in Ho, Volta Region on 7th March 2023.

According to a statement released by the Public Relations Department of GAF, signed by Naval Captain Michael Addo Larbie, only the Military installation in Ho would be made accessible to members of the public from seven o’clock in the morning to four o’clock in the evening for the viewing of military weapons, maneuvers and simulations.

The exercise is aimed at helping civilians understand military life and also boost military-civilian relations in the country.

The event will be held as part of activities marking the 66th independence anniversary celebrations in the Volta Regional capital.

The GAF is urging Ghanaians who wish to have a feel of its operations to take advantage of the opportunity.

GNA

