NDC Primaries: Incumbent MP Charles Agbeve goes unopposed

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Ziope (V/R), Feb. 28, GNA – Mr. Charles Agbeve, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Agortime-Ziope Constituency in the Volta Region is the sole candidate to pick nomination form for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) primaries by close of nomination on Friday, February 24.

The Parliamentary elections are scheduled for May 13, 2023.

Mr Alfred Odikro Klu, NDC Constituency Chairman for Agortime-Ziope disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in a telephone conversation.

When the GNA contacted Mr Agbeve, he confirmed being the sole candidate and that he would give a message when he filed his nomination form on March 22.

“Fanfare, borborbor and brass band music will go along with the submission of the filled documents,” he said.

He was elected to Parliament in 2016 after the former MP for the area; Mrs. Juliana Joycelyn Azumah-Mensah stepped down after 12 years in parliament.

Mr Agbeve is a Ranking Member on the Select Committee on Health and the Government Assurance Committee of Ghana’s Parliament.

He also was a former District Manager of the National Health Insurance Scheme, in Agortime-Ziope District.

GNA

