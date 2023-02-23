Oman opens airspace to ‘all airlines,’ signalling closer Israel ties 

Cairo, Feb. 23, (dpa/GNA) – Oman’s aviation authority on Thursday said the Gulf country’s airspace was open to “all carriers that meet requirements for overflying,” in a move viewed as a sign of rapprochement with Israel.

Israel and Oman do not have official diplomatic ties, but Oman is known as one of the few Arab countries willing to maintain quiet relations with Israel.

Until now however, Oman – like other Arab countries with no diplomatic ties with Israel – has not allowed Israeli airlines to use its airspace.

In an online statement issued Thursday, Oman’s civil aviation authority said as part of the country’s efforts to fulfil its obligations under the Chicago Convention governing international air travel, the authority “affirms that the Sultanate’s airspace is open for all carriers that meet the requirements for overflying.”

The statement did not name Israel.

Saudi Arabia, another Gulf monarchy that does not have diplomatic links with Israel, made a similar announcement in July.

In 2020, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain were the first Gulf states to sign an agreement to establish diplomatic relations with Israel through US mediation.

Until then, only the neighbouring countries Egypt and Jordan had maintained diplomatic relations with Israel.

GNA

