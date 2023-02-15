Okyeame Kwame urges professionalism on “Get the Artiste” platform  

By Philemon Kwarteng

Accra, Feb. 15. GNA – Ace musician, Kwame Nsiah-Apau, popularly known as Okyeame Kwame, has urge artistes signed on the “Get the Artiste” platform to be professional in their dealings.



The “Get the Artiste” platform, Ghana’s first online artiste booking platform, was launched last week with numerous artistes, including Amerado, Okyeame Kwame, Sista Afia, Abiana, and Epixode, among others, joining the platform.



According to the award-winning musician, the new artiste booking platform would help bridge the gap between event organisers and artistes and create a more harmonious working relationship.



In support of the initiative, the celebrated rapper urged artistes who would sign on to the platform to be professional in their dealings and to honour their part of the contract.



“Let us support ‘Get the Artiste’ platform by all behaving in a very professional way. When we get booked for shows, we should come on time and become brand conscious.



“When we get booked, we shouldn’t take the money and run away but honour our side of the contract,” he said.



Okyeame Kwame added that the platform would enhance the booking of artistes, get them to perform on more shows, and also improve their craft.



The new booking platform created by astute showbiz personality Kwame Baah is open to all artistes across the continent and beyond.

GNA

