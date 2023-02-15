Khobby Jhay optimistic about his new release dubbed “GREATNESS” 

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Feb. 15, GNA – Young upcoming Ghanian artiste Julius Ofoe, known by his stage name as Khobby Jhay, is optimistic about the chances of his new song titled “Greatness” on the music scene.

The song was produced by Devany Beatz, and was released on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

Khobby Jhay is of the view that, one must be steadfast in life and keep going by keeping heads up despite challenges.

The song “Greatness” is to signify that things would get better for everyone who believes in themselves.

Well-thought-out as a vital figure who is striving to make things work for everyone, he urged all the youth and upcoming artistes to be conscious of themselves and work hard to pursue their career.

In an interview with GNA Entertainment, he said the brain behind his new release was to send out a message to the youth who have lost hope due to deceit, fake

friends, and less hopes.

He is convinced that life would only get to it best when an individual keeps a positive mindset and persevere no matter the frustrations and obstacles they encounter.

Khobby Jhay said, the industry was tough, but sees many artistes who are determined for fame with different approach to their business.

He advised the youth and upcoming musicians to have a progressive mind and assertiveness towards themselves and never to belittle what they can do.

Khobby Jhay began his music career in 2021 and has two singles, having performed High Schools and stage shows in Accra.

He has worked on many projects with many upcoming artistes which has succeeded in many streams.

Khobby Jhay takes inspiration from M.anifest, ko-jo Cue and Lyrical Joe and seeks to impact the youth to have a successful life through his lyrics and songs.

He is set to release couple of singles and features in April, 2023, and assured his fans of a music video for his song titled “Greatness”

