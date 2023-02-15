Births and Death Registry to implement community population register

Accra, Feb. 15, GNA – The Births and Deaths Registry has commenced preparations to implement the Community Population Register.

This initiative is required by law as stipulated in Section 12 of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 2020 (Act 1027).

The implementation of the community population register offers Ghanaians the opportunity to record all members of their community into the register and in doing so, record all birth and death events their respective communities.

These registers are envisaged to be properties of the community and will only act as documents of reference for the registration of birth and death events by officers of the births and deaths registry.

Sponsored by the Harmonizing and Improving Statistics in West Africa (HISWA), a full implementation of the community population register will ensure that the collection of civil registration statistics on the field would be seamless and credible, as the data would be produced by the members of the community.

It is against this backdrop that the Ag. Registrar of the births and deaths registry, Henrietta Lamptey is championing the implementation of this initiative.

Officers of the Births and Deaths Registry were dispatched to the Eastern, Bono East and Ahafo regions to lay the groundwork for the implementation of the community population register by engaging Chiefs; members of the Municipal and District assemblies and community members in hard-to- reach areas of the country.

The officers educated and demonstrated the use of the community population register to the people.

The communities they visited are as follows;

In the Ahafo region- Ankaase, Ada Subriso, Abuom, Tetekwah, Siso, Fianko, Kwarpretey, and Awewoho.

Bono East region- Lala, Dadetoklo, Kabonya, Dromankese, Senya, Tailorkrom, Appesika, and Agyina.

Eastern region- Avukope, Galelia, Manchare, Akakom, Abrenya, Akortekrom, Oforikrom, Hwewohoden, and Agoaze.

It is projected that a full implementation of this project would cause the Births and Deaths Registry to take a giant leap towards achieving its ultimate vision of universal registration of birth and death events in Ghana.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

