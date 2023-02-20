Akatsi South: Residents in grief and sorrow over Christian Atsu’s death 

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (VR), Feb. 20, GNA – Some residents within the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region are still in a state of shock over the tragedy that struck Turkey and Syria leading to the death of Christian Atsu Twasam.

Christian Atsu, a 31-year-old Ghanaian International, who primarily played as a winger, although he was also deployed as an attacking midfielder or left back had been missing since February 6 after the collapse of his apartment in Antakya, Hatay.

Mr Prince Agbavitor, a locally based sports analyst at Akatsi who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after news of the death of Atsu broke, described him as a gift to Ghana where many young talents have taken inspiration from.

“Atsu was talented and philanthropic in nature, who was always ready to put smiles in the faces of many in Ghana and beyond,” he said.

Keneth Doe Ativui, another sports enthusiast, told the GNA Atsu would forever remain in the hearts of many for his commitment and humility both on the field of play and outside the pitch.

A cross section of residents the GNA interviewed at Akatsi, remained in a state of sorrow with many describing the unfortunate disaster as ‘God’s plan.’

Atsu began his career with Porto, also spending a season on loan at Rio Ave.

The earthquake and aftershocks in southern Turkey and Northern Syria have claimed more than 40, 000 lives.

Atsu, born in Ada Foah, Greater Accra, joined Hatayspor in September, last year, where he scored the winning goal in a Super Ligue match on Sunday, February 5.

He spent some of his education at Feyenoord Football Academy at Gomoah Fetteh in the Central Region which has now been changed to West African Football Academy, located at Sogakope in the Volta Region.

GNA

