NDC opens nominations for presidential and parliamentary elections today

Accra, Feb. 22, GNA – The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has opened nominations for the election of its Presidential and Parliamentary Candidates for the 2024 General Election.

A statement issued by Mr Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the NDC, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said as such, effective, midnight of 22nd February, Nomination Forms for Parliamentary Candidates would be accessible to all persons for purchase on the official website of the party; www.ghanandc.com.

The nomination forms for Presidential aspirants could be obtained from the Office of the General Secretary at the Party’s Headquarters at Adabraka, Accra effective 0800 hours from Wednesday, February 22, the statement said.

The Party is expected to hold its presidential primary on Saturday, May 6, 2023, to elect a flag bearer to contest the 2024 presidential election.

According to a timetable released by the Party at its Functional and National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, submission and filing of nomination forms would take place from Monday, March 20, 2023, to Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

The vetting of the aspirants would be held from Monday, March 27, 2023 to Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

After the vetting, aspirants who have issues with the vetting process would have the opportunity to appeal from March 30, 2023 to April 6, 2023 after which the election would come off on May 13.

In addition the parliamentary aspirants will pay GH¢5,000 as their nomination fee while the filing fee is pegged at GH¢40,000.

The Party also stated that women and persons living with disabilities will pay 50 percent of all charges should they decide to pick up forms to contest.

A filing fee of GH¢500,000 has been proposed with a nomination fee of GH¢30,000 for the presidential aspirants.

Former President, John Dramani Mahama, a former Minister of Finance, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, and a former Metropolitan Chief Executive of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu, are expected to file nominations for the presidential contest.

GNA

