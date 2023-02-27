Municipal Chief Executive tours Akatsi South, urges residents to live in unity   

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Dzogadze (V/R), Feb. 27, GNA – Mr Kofitsey Martin Nyahe, the Municipal Chief Executive for Akatsi South, has reiterated his call for unity among community members to accelerate development.

He said chiefs, who are the custodians of the land, must not allow acts of division and pride to override them.

Mr Nyahe made the call at Dzogadze, a community in the Akatsi Municipality of the Volta Region, as part of his community engagement tour aimed at interacting with community members to know government plans as well as listen to the challenges confronting them.

He said government would continue to offer solutions to the challenges faced by the Ghanaian populace.

Mr Nyahe, however, said not all challenges brought before the Assembly by the various communities would be addressed before his tenure of office elapsed but promised to deliver his best for his people.

“I can’t promise that I will construct all our community roads, and I can’t promise what I can’t do before my time will be over but be rest assured that this government would continue to put our interest first by bringing more developments to us,” he said.

Mr Nyahe called on all to embrace community participation for progress “since we all want something good for ourselves.

Superintendent Isaac Baah, the Akatsi South Municipal Police Commander, cautioned members of the community, especially the youth, who has delight in the use of hard drugs to desist from the act or face the law.

AD0I Savior Coffie, the Akatsi South Municipal Fire Commander, who took part in the engagement, outlined some safety precautionary measures when dealing with gas and other issues regarding fire.

“Do not do ‘try and error’ with your cylinder. Seek technical advice if you suspect any leakage.”

Mr Augustine Norpe Agbozo, Assembly member for the area, on behalf of the community elders and members, expressed appreciation to the MCE and his entourage for engaging them.

He appealed to the people to help the MCE to succeed in his dealings.

The team later inspected ongoing works on a new Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) centre in the area.

