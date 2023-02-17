MTN collects 300 pints of blood at Awudome, St. Paul’s Senior High Schools

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, Feb. 17, GNA – Students of the Awudome Senior High School in the Ho West District and the St. Paul’s Senior High in the Ketu North Municipality have supported Mobile Telecommunications Network Company (MTN)’s Valentine’s Day blood donation initiative.

The exercise realised 200 pints of blood at the Awudome school, While the Ketu North establishment donated 100 to restock the Regional blood bank as Valentine obligation.

Mr Mawuli Katahena, MTN’s lead in the Volta and Oti Regions, told the GNA that the Ho Teaching Hospital and the Keta Municipal Hospital would benefit from the bleeds, and commended the supporting schools for their continuous collaboration.

He said the successful exercise was executed under strict protocols of health safety, limited exclusively to 17 year old cleared to donate after requisite health checks.

Female students in and around their menstrual cycles were not allowed to donate, and the telecommunications company provided donors with replenished nutrition provisions, and a sumptuous meal.

Mr Ken Mensah of the Ho Teaching Hospital’s blood bank commended the turnout at the Awudome SHS, and said the volunteerism of students kept increasing.

He said blood donation remained an easy and stress-free exercise that required the support of all towards a reliable store of the life fluid, as specialist services in the Region increased.

Mr. Mensah said organisations should continue to consider the collection a crucial area of community support, and encouraged donors, saying the blood donor certificate acquired helped secure priority in emergency care.

MTN has organised the annual blood donation exercise since 2011 and is adjudged the highest collector nationwide.

GNA

