Prioritise your health issues above everything—Dr Djokoto

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Anlo-Afiadenyigba (VR), Feb. 17, GNA – Residents of Anlo-Afiadenyigba in the Keta Municipality of the Volta region have been urged to prioritise their health issues over any other activity.

“Your health is more important than anything else, make use of the few health facilities we have here to know your health status for a healthy living.”

Dr Senanu Kwesi Djokoto, the acting Volta Regional Director of Health, made this appeal during a short fundraising ceremony at Anlo -Afiadenyigba towards the construction of a CHPS Compound in the area.

On the theme: “Improving Primary Healthcare, the role of community Stakeholders,” the move would further enhance quality healthcare delivery in the area.

Dr Djokoto urged the residents to get vaccinated against the Coronavirus pandemic and any other disease capable of destroying their health.

Togbui Kadzohlo lV, the ‘Dufia’ of Anlo -Afiadenyigba, and Chairman of the event, noted that it was necessary to have additional health facilities to meet the needs of the increasing population in the area.

“We need another health facility in addition to our Health centre at Anlo Afiadenyigba in order to reduce undue pressure on the health workers there,” he said.

Togbui Kadzahlo lV also tasked residents living both home and abroad to show concern and play their roles as community stakeholders geared toward development.

Mr Gilbert Keklie, the assembly member for the area, who led the fundraising event, disclosed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the community urgently needed additional health facility and pledged his full support for the project.

He also appealed to residents to support the laudable initiative for their own benefit.

A five-member committee was also formed to spearhead the contributions and donations.

Some chiefs, health workers, assembly members, Heads of institutions and others, took part in the event.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

