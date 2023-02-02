Long-term Mafia fugitive found in southern France

Paris, Feb 2, (dpa/GNA) – French police have detained a member of the southern Italian Ndrangheta Mafia organization, who has been on the run for more than 16 years, the Italian Carabinieri police reported on Thursday.

Edgardo Greco, 63, was found in Saint-Étienne in south-eastern France. In 2006, he was handed a life sentence by an Italian court for the murder of two brothers in Cosenza in southern Italy, and the attempted murder of another man, in 1991.

Greco was tracked down by an Italian police unit, that specialises in investigating organized crime. The unit uncovered his support network in an investigation, that has been running since 2019. The arrest proceeded without incident, the police report said.

The two murdered brothers were beaten to death in a fish shop. Their bodies were never found. The crimes date back to the early 1990s, when competing Italian criminal organizations engaged in a feud.

Italian Interior Minister, Matteo Piantedosi, welcomed the arrest, praising cooperation between the Italian and French authorities via Interpol.

“Arrests of dangerous fugitives are continuing,” he said, according to a statement from his ministry.

Last month, Italian police arrested Matteo Messina Denaro, head of the Sicilian Mafia, or Cosa Nostra, in Sicily. He had been on the run for 30 years.

GNA

