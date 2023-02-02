Eight dead, two injured in Crimean fire

Moscow, Feb 2, (dpa/GNA) – Eight men were killed and two injured in a fire at a shelter for construction workers, in the port city of Sevastopol on Ukraine’s Russian-annexed Black Sea peninsula of Crimea.

The bodies of the men, who came from different regions of Russia, were discovered after the blaze was extinguished, said Mikhail Razvozhayev, Sevastopol’s governor on Thursday.

The two who were injured required hospitalization. Earlier reports said five had died.

According to initial findings, a short circuit in an electrical part was suspected to be the cause of the fire.

Russian civil defence authorities said more than 100 people were accommodated in the construction workers’ living quarters. They are building the remains of the 250-kilometre-long Tavrida highway, which connects Sevastopol with the Crimean capital Simferopol and the port city of Kerch. A bridge connects Kerch to the Russian mainland.

Sevastopol and other places in Crimea have recently been repeatedly attacked by drones. The Crimean Bridge was badly damaged, after a bomb attack last year.

GNA

