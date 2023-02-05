Let’s be concerned about welfare of others 

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, Feb.05, GNA—The Reverend Dr Kwadwo Boateng Bempah of the Holy Hill Assemblies of God Church, has urged the citizenry to be concerned about people’s welfare and not hoard riches to the detriment of others.

He said God who freely gave to His children expected them to bless others with their wealth, and that those who failed to share would soon end up with nothing.

“To be able to prosper, you first need to be concerned about the welfare of others. God gives you everything for the benefit of others and not solely for yourself. Anyone who refuses to share with others automatically closes the door to his increase, ” he said.

Rev Bempah quoted from John 3:27 saying, “…No one can receive anything unless God gives it from heaven.”

He encouraged the populace to support others even when they had little to spare, adding that, the measurement of one’s generosity would become the measurement of their return.

“Give, and you will receive. Your gift will return to you in full—pressed down, shaken together to make room for more, running over, and poured into your lap. The amount you give will determine the amount you get back.”

He urged them to keep trusting God to provide their needs because God’s system of provision could never be affected by the nation’s economic downturns.

Rev Bempah urged the citizenry to operate with compassionate and always endeavor to be problem solvers.

“Always think of ways you can solve other people’s problems. This is an attitude that pleases God to open more doors for you,” he added and advised against jealousy.

GNA

