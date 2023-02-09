Krachi East MP breaks ground for KpareKpare Dam rehabilitation 

By Kingsley Mamore

Kparekpare (O/R), Feb. 09, GNA – Mr Wisdom Gidisu, Member of Parliament (MP) for Krachi East Constituency, has broken ground for the start of rehabilitation works on the Kparekpare dam.

The dam serves as the main source of water for the people of KpareKpare near Dambai.

Nana Foster Atta Owusu III, Chief of KpareKpare, made an appeal recently in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) for the rehabilitation works, adding that the water situation was affecting the livelihood of the community members.

Mr Gidisu told the GNA that the rehabilitation of the dam would boost food production in the area and improve the livelihood of the people.

He reiterated his continuous support to the constituents and urged the people to engage in good farming practices along the water source to prolong its lifespan.

Nana Owusu expressed gratitude to the MP for the dam dredging and expansion, which would address one of the community’s major needs.

Some residents commended the MP for his quick intervention towards providing solutions to their problems.

They said the efforts by the MP in solving the water challenges without central government’s intervention was an indication that they made a good choice in the 2020 elections.

The rehabilitation would also include repair and renovation works on the dam and enable residents to undertake commercial and Irrigation activities upon its completion.

Residents in nearby communities would be guaranteed a consistent supply of potable water.

The contractor, Mr Mohammed Ibraima, Managing Director of M.M.B Building and Construction Works Limited, said the rehabilitation work would see the removal of approximately 1.5 million cubic meters of sediment from the dam.

The dam, commissioned in early 1974, had a capacity of approximately over 60 million gallons of water supplying more than five communities in the catchment area.

Over the last decade, the effects of climate change and weather have lessened the capacity of the dam by reducing it to approximately 20 million gallons of water due to the buildup of sediment.

When the GNA visited the site, the contractors had begun work on the dam.

GNA

