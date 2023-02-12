John Dumelo exercises with people of Nkwanta South   

Credit: Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta South (O/R), Feb 12, GNA – The management of Forsage Hotel in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti region on Saturday has organised a health walk with Ghanaian Actor and politician, John Dumelo to unite the people and improve their health.

Mr. Edward Williams popularly known as “Junior” the Chief Executive officer of Forsage Hotel in an interview with Ghana News Agency( GNA ) stated that the purpose of the health walk was to demonstrate the need for peace and stability in the area.

He continued that as a businessman and investor, investment would only thrive when there was peace and health, pledging that health would become a regular feature in the Municipality.

He, however, urged the people to stay together as one people to thrive and also advised the public to think about their health and add exercising in their daily routines and activities.

Mr. Dumelo also thanked the people of Nkwanta South for their hospitality because he was overwhelmed with the reception demonstrated by the people of Nkwanta.

He seized the opportunity and advised the youth to focus on their career by avoiding short cuts to riches because that would only lead them into temptation for there was time and season for everything on earth.

He finally urged the organisers of the programme to liaise with Chiefs to chart a development pathways for the area and make the health walk a regular feature to keep fit.

GNA

