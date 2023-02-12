Ghana Shippers Authority engages stakeholders over operational challenges

By Angela Ayimbire

Tema, Feb. 12, GNA – The Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA), as part of efforts to understand and address the challenges shippers face in their operations, has paid a working visit to four businesses in the Industrial Area of the Greater Accra Region.

The companies visited include GIHOC Distilleries, exporters of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages; and Duraplast Ghana Limited, importers of industrial raw materials for the production of PVC pipes and poly tanks

The others were Textile Trico Company Limited, who import yarn to produce garments; and the Ghana Carton Boxes Manufacturing Company Limited, who import raw materials to produce carton boxes for the export of perishable goods.

The GSA Team led by Mrs Rhodalyn Djanitey, a Senior Officer with the Shipper Services and Trade Facilitation Department of the GSA, said the visit formed part of the GSA’s regular shipper outreach exercise and efforts to sensitise the shippers on the newly negotiated rates for Freight Forwarders, which took effect on January 1, 2023.

The GSA Team urged shippers not to pay more than the negotiated rates.

The shippers, on the other hand, expressed worry about the exchange rate fluctuation and the circumstances that usually led to the payment of demurrage. They asked for support to address the challenges.

At the Ghana Carton Boxes Manufacturing Company Limited, the GSA team enquired about the high cost of cartons which had increased the cost of exporting goods from Ghana.

Mr Prince Ofosu, the Managing Director of the company, explained that the price of the cartons had been increased due to the high cost of production. He appealed to the regulatory agencies to consider offering some exemptions on imported raw materials to reduce the total cost of production.

Mrs. Djanitey said that the GSA would engage the Ghana Free Zones Authority to explore the possibility of bringing the Ghana Carton Boxes Manufacturing Company Limited and other companies on board its programme to enable them to bbenefit from exemptions that may apply to their businesses.

She said the periodic visits to operators in the shipping and logistics sector was a core part of the GSA’s mandate.

Mrs Djanitey said it helped the authority in the formulation of policies and the drawing of programmes to promote and enhance business processes at the ports.

