GRA, Army Ladies win medals at 2023 Africa Club Hockey Championships

By Rihana Adam

Accra, Feb. 20, GNA – The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Army Ladies Hockey teams won gold and silver medals respectively at the just ended 2023 Africa Cup for Club Championship (ACCC), held at the Dashmesh Hockey Stadium Nairobi, Kenya.

GRA Ladies defeated Kenyan champions Strathmore 3-0 at the Sikh Union, Nairobi on Sunday to win the first place with 13 points.

It was Viviana Narkour who broke the deadlock in the sixth and 15 minutes before Elizabeth Opoku made it three for the Ghanaians in the 28 minutes through a penalty corner.

Army Ladies also defeated Blazers 3-2 to finished second position with 13 points on the table.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, Major Dickson Agalga, of Ghana Army Sports Office said, he was impressed with the performance of the ladies in this year’s championship.

He said, “We are going to work on our goal scoring and the defence for future competitions”.

“I want to thank our Head Coach Chief Petty Officer Class 1 Taylor Patrick, the Assistant Warrant Officer Class 2 Gagblah David Nene, Team Manager Petty Officer Eric Nii Sackey and the Captain Poi Amui Gertrude and his Assistant Abii Ampem Mavis and all the players for their hard work throughout the competition.”

He added that the “team is resolute and determined to pick the 2024 ACCC trophy to the Chief of the Army Staff Major General Thomas Oppong-Pepprah, who has contributed a lot to the success of the team.

Major Agalga said, “the team extended its appreciation to its teaming supporters across the Armed Forces and the nation at large especially Mr. Adolf Adjei Tetteh, Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Hockey Association for his unflinching support and motivation”.

