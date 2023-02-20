Ada Traditional Council mourns the death of Christian Atsu

By Laudia Sawer

Ada, Feb. 20, GNA – Jetse Nene Abram Akuaku III, President of the Ada Traditional Council has said that the entire traditional area of Ada is mourning the demise of their kinsman, and Ghana’s footballer Christian Atsu Twasam.

The deceased footballer who plied his trade in Turkey died in the devastating earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey some two weeks ago, with his body being removed under the rubble after 12 days.

His mortal remains were subsequently brought to Ghana, on Sunday evening for preservation and burial.

Nene Akuaku in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tema said “Great darkness has engulfed our land. Our hearts are indeed heavy with sorrow and grief. Death has deprived us of our hero”.

He expressed condolences on behalf of the people of Ada to the family of Christian Atsu, the country, and the sports fraternity and prayed for strength to them as they grieve.

While encouraging the Ada community to remain strong, he noted that the Council will collaborate with the family and government to give the former black star player a befitting burial.

Eulogizing him he said, “We take comfort in the fact that your good works and kind gestures are speaking louder on your behalf all over the world.”

He said it was sad and unfortunate that a 45 seconds earthquake has suddenly taken the life of Christian Atsu.

Nene Akuaku further said footballers, especially the young ones from Ada and Ghana were really devastated about the news of his demise and were all still struggling to come to terms with the incident

GNA

