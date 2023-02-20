PCN expresses dismay over attack on National Wheelchair Tennis Team

By Rihana Adam

Accra, Feb. 20, GNA – The Paralympic Committee Nigeria (PCN) has expressed disappointment on the recent attack on the Ghana Wheelchair Tennis (GWT) Team in Ogun State, Nigeria on Monday.

The GWT team were on their way to Ghana after taking part in the 2023 International Tennis Federation (ITF) Wheelchair Africa Cup qualifiers competition in Abuja Nigeria.

In a statement signed by Mr. Suleiman Isah the President of PCN, it said “The PCN received with shock the sad news of the incident of armed robbery attack on the GWT team after their Participation in the 2023 ITF world team cup Africa Qualifiers in Abuja, Nigeria”.

“It is our earnest prayer that such incidents would not happen again and that the hoodlums would be brought to justice.”

“We wish the injured members of the team speedy recovery. Do accept the highest assurance of the President of NPC Nigeria and the entire Executive Board.”

GNA

