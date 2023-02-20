Gomoa Panfokrom officially outdoor new Odzikrow and Hemaa 

By J. k. Nabary

Gomoa Panfokrom (C/R), Feb. 20, GNA-Elders of Asona No. I Royal Family and the entire people of Gomoa PanfoKrom at the weekend officially outdoored a new Odzikrow (Chief) and Hemaa (Queen).

The stool names of the newly outdoored chief and Queen mother are Osagyefo Kwaapanfo Andoh III and Nana Ama Panfowaa II, respectively.

They are to spearhead the socio-economic development of the town.

Osagyefo Andoh, an educationist aged 47, known in private life as Mr Alex Ansah Kwaa, succeeded the late uncle, Nana Agyekum IX, while Nana Ama Panfowaa, aged 33 also known as Ama Boabengwah, self-employed, succeeded her late aunt.

Earlier in the day, the two were carried in palanquins amidst fontomfrom drumming, dancing, and firing of musketry through the principal streets of Panfokrom Township to the community centre

They were sworn before the Oman and thereafter, Nana Kwakwa Owusiw I, Gomoa Akyempem Bamuhen on behalf of Oman (state), swore them in, after which they sat in state to be paid homage to.

The event coincided with the commemoration of the 2023 Akwambo festival which brought the citizens together to settle their petty family misunderstanding, make fun and strategize for the development of the Area.

Osagyefo Kwaapanfo and his Hemaa Panfowaa were selected from the Asona No. I family, which is one of the three gates which install Chiefs in the town.

Ebusuapayin Kweku Essel of Asona I, had as part of the processes, presented them to other gates, elders and opinion leaders of the town who endorsed and took them through all the necessary customary and traditional rites.

They were then presented to the Akyempim Traditional Council where they took the oath of Office, Allegiance and Secrecy before Obrifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobia II, the Paramount Chief and President of the Area the Akyempim Traditional Area before they were outdoored.

They thanked their family, people of the area and all who contributed for their successful installation and outdooring and pledged to collaborate with all to spearhead the socio-economic development of the town.

They also pledged to protect their family lands which were being sold unlawfully and further make the town attractive to investors willing to invest to bring massive development to the entire citizenry.

Ebusuapanyin Essel Andoh in a message delivered on behalf of Obrifo Ankobia, applauded the chiefs and people of Panfokrom for making the place the cleanest town in the traditional area and urged them to maintain and improve upon it.

He urged other towns to emulate the example of the people of Gomoa Panfokrom by living in peace with each other to make the traditional area a place of choice for investors in the Central Region and Ghana as a whole.

“I hope the elders will all support the new Odzikrow and the queen mother with your rich expertise to administer the affairs of the town to better the lots of the people,” he added.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

