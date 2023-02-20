Saki residents bemoan poor roads 

By Dorcas Appiah

Accra, Feb. 20, GNA – GNA – Residents of Saki, in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, have appealed to the Government to expedite action on the rehabilitation of roads in the community.

The dusty and poor nature of the roads had become unbearable, they said.

“Only God knows for how long we will continue to inhale dust emanating from these roads, which has its own health implications.” Mr. Kojo Dum Fynn, a resident, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), in an interview.

He said commuting from one end to another within the community and other areas at Tema, an industrial area, was always difficult, because aside from the dust, there were also a lot of potholes on the road.

Ewurabena Nyantah, a National Service Person, recounted to the GNA her nightmares in using the Saki-Kpone barrier road, saying in most cases, she spent a lot of time before reaching her destination in Accra.

“Most of the cars on the road go at a snail’s pace, and this does not augur well for me as I reach my work place late,” she lamented.

When contacted, Mr. Isaac Tetteh Newton, the Assemblyman, Saki, shared in the sentiments of the people and appealed to them to exercise restraint.

He hinted that the rehabilitation of the Saki community roads had been awarded on contract, and all things being equal work was expected to commence soon.

Generally, the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality has seen a considerable increase in its population in recent times.

According to the 2021 Census, the population of the Municipality is 417,334 with 208,040 males and 209,294 females.

It is the home to several industries which generate revenue for the country, including the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), Olams Ghana, TT Brothers Limited, among others.

Mr Kofi Agyepong, a civil servant, said making the roads motorable was critical to facilitating socio-economic activities in the area.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

