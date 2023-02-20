Alan Kyerematen, Dambai Traditional Leaders Show Respect to Christian Atsu 

Accra, Feb. 20, GNA – Former Trade and Industry Minister, Mr Alan Kyerematen joined the world in paying tribute to the memory of late Ghana international player Christian Atsu as he began a tour of the Oti region last Sunday.

Mr Kyerematen joined the Dambai Traditional Leaders in observing a minute’s silence before heaping kind words on the former Ghana international during a courtesy call on the Chiefs and people at the Dambai Palace at the start of his tour.

At the start of his address, the astute statesman requested the gathering to observe a minute of silence for the late Black Star player, Christian Atsu.

He described the former Chelsea, Newcastle United

and Bournemouth player as a national asset and a good ambassador of the country.

Mr Kyerematen said Atsu was a team player and urged all Ghanaians to emulate the imprints of the late Hatayaspor forward.

Atsu was among those killed in the recent earthquake that devastated Turkey and Syria on February 6, in which about 46,000 lives were lost in both countries.

Recounting some achievements of the government in the region, Mr Kyerematen mentioned the flagship project of 1D1F, which he championed in an effort to create jobs for the youth.

The Presidential Candidate hopeful appealed to the people to offer their maximum support for his presidential ambition since he has the record for creating jobs and ensuring the welfare of the people.

He recounted his initiatives 22 years ago under President JA Kufuor in respect of garment, oil palm

plantation and salt industries.

GNA

