Ghana’s President lauds Anglican Church for advancing cause of humanity

By Stephen Asante/James Amoh Jnr.

Accra, Feb. 12, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has praised the Anglican Church for its commitment to the cause of humanity.

The Church had been instrumental in helping with educational and agricultural development, healthcare and social services, as well as various fields of human endeavour, he noted.

These projects, he said, had been beneficial to the society, thereby bringing relief to the people.

President Nana Akufo-Addo was addressing the 18th Anglican Consultative Council (ACC), at the Christ Anglican Church, University of Ghana, Legon, in Accra.

The role of the Council is to facilitate the cooperative work of the churches of the Anglican Communion, exchange information between the provinces and churches, and help to coordinate common action.

It advises on the organisation and structures of the Communion, and seeks to develop common policies with respect to the world mission of the Church, including ecumenical matters.

The Council includes members of the laity, archbishops, bishops, priests, and deacons, and through its networks and programmes seeks to serve the needs of member churches.

It is accepted as the most representative body of gathered Anglicans among the Instruments of Communion.

President Nana Akufo-Addo lauded the Church for choosing Ghana to host the 18th ACC, and wished it well in its activities.

The Government, he said, would continue to partner the Church in promoting the welfare of the people.

The President said his Administration had resolved to work assiduously in addressing the development needs of the people, saying the Government was determined to advance policies that would ensure a prosperous Ghana.

“May the New Year bring blessings and favours,” he prayed.

He was optimistic the financial measures being pursued by his Administration on the economic front would help the nation become self-reliant.

The programme had in attendance the Most Reverend and Right Honourable Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, who led the Council to pray for the Church, President, nation and mankind’s development.

The Church, as part of the programme, honoured the President, presenting him with a citation, which recognised him as an active member.

Some 110 delegates, representing 39 of the Anglican Communion’s 42 member churches or provinces, are in Accra for the 18th ACC plenary meeting.

GNA

