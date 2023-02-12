GFA appoints Chris Hughton as Black Stars Head Coach

Accra, Feb. 12, GNA – The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has appointed Chris Hughton as Head Coach of the senior national team, Black Stars for an undisclosed period.

The deal was reached following extensive deliberations between Hughton and the GFA.

According to the GFA, appointing the former footballer as the new coach out of the hundreds that applied for the position was in line with the association’s vision to continue the project of building a formidable squad that started with Otto Addo in the lead-up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament.

Mr. Hughton was the Technical Advisor of the Black Stars for twelve months.

The GFA maintained Assistant Coaches George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani.

The three coaches were part of the technical team for the World Cup in Qatar.

The 64-year-old was contracted to replace Coach Addo after his assignment ended at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

GNA

