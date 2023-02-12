The man Chris Hughton

Accra, Feb 12, GNA – The Ghana Football Association on Sunday, February 12, announced Chris Hughton’s appointment as the new head coach of the Ghana Black Stars, the senior national team.

“The appointment is in line with the vision of the GFA to continue with the project of building a formidable squad that started with Otto Addo in the lead up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament,” GFA said.

Chris Hughton is a former Republic of Ireland international and English professional footballer who played as a defender, best known for his time as a player with Newcastle United during the 1980s.

He also played for clubs such as Brentford, Fulham and Leyton Orient.

Born on 11 December 1958, Hughton had a long career, playing for clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, and Brentford.

He also earned 53 caps for the Republic of Ireland national team.

Hughton was most famous for his time playing for Luton Town, where he made over 300 appearances and helped the club win promotion to the First Division.

After retiring from playing, he transitioned into management, and has managed several clubs, including Newcastle United, Birmingham City, and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Throughout his managerial career, he had been known for his attention to detail and his ability to get the best out of his players.

He has been credited with guiding Brighton to promotion to the English Premier League and establishing them as a top-flight club. In 2019, he led the club to their highest ever finish in the Premier League, securing a 17th place finish.

He is widely regarded as one of the most respected and talented managers in English football, and he continues to be in demand as a coach.

Hughton and wife Cheryl have four children: daughters Carleen and Aisha, and sons Leon and Cian.

GFA appointed Hughton earlier in February 2022 as technical advisor to the senior national team ahead of the FIFA World Cup, Qatar 2022, where he worked with Otto Addo, the head coach at the time.

GNA

