Ghana grabs first medals in CAC Championship

By Rihana Adam/ Christian Kobby Quarshie

Accra, Feb.11, GNA – Ghana’s representatives at the ongoing 2023 Confederation of African Cycling (CAC) Road and Paracycling Championship, grabbed their first two bronze medals in the Championship on Friday.

The medals were in the Youth Women and Men Team Time Trials (TTT) categories.

The 19th CAC championship, which began on February 8, would serve as a qualification mark for the Accra 2023 Africa Games and the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

In a distance of 12km over one lap for the Youth Women’s divisions, team Ghana placed third in 52minutes whilst the Algerian team came second with 39 minutes and team Nigeria emerged as the ultimate winner in 21 minutes.

In 24 kilometer distance of over two laps for the Youth Men’s divisions team Ghana won bronze medal in 52 minutes, with team Algeria picking silver, whilst Mauritius won the gold medal.

However, in the distance of 24km over two laps for the Mixed Relay category, Mauritius overpowered Rwanda to win the gold medal, with Burkina Faso taking the third position.

In all 19 African countries including, Algeria, Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cape Verde, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Ghana, Mauritius, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, and Uganda were taking part in the competition.

