Women and girls urged to impact society with scientific knowledge

By Priscilla Oye Ofori

Accra, Feb. 11, GNA – Dr Rose Omari, Deputy Director, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – Science and Technology Policy Research Institute( CSIR-STEPRI), has urged women and girls in Science to impact society with scientific knowledge.

That, she said, could be done through sharing scientific knowledge and skills with members of their families and communities to solve societal problems.

Dr Omari said this at the celebration of the Eighth International Day of Women and Girls in Science in Accra, organised by the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service(GES) in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

As part of the celebration, there was an exhibition of innovations and inventions by girls from selected Primary, Junior and Senior High Schools in Accra, including the Dzorwulu Special School and the Akropong School for the Blind in the Eastern Region.

The Day is organised and led by UNESCO in collaboration with institutions and civil society partners to promote women and girls in Science since 2015.

It is celebrated annually to promote full and equal access to and participation in Science for women and girls.

The theme for this year is: “Innovate, Demonstrate, Elevate, Advance, and Sustain (I.D.E.A.S.)”.

This year’s celebration is focused on the role of women and girls in Science in relation to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 6, 7, 9 11 and 17, which deal with clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, industry, innovation and infrastructure, sustainable cities and communities, and means of implementation respectively.

Dr Omari said: “…Particularly, we need more women who would use Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) to provide innovations and inventions that shape our society and improve the way we live and work.”

The Deputy Director underscored the need for the development of adequate human resources to be able to tackle challenges, including hunger, pandemics, climate change, poverty and economic instability that continued to cause devastating effects worldwide.

She called for the promotion of female recruitment and retention in STEM careers as well as investing in quality education for the youth, continued skills training and quality working conditions for workers to promote technological advancements.

Mr Stephen Kwaku Owusu, Deputy Director-General, Management Services, GES, representing

Dr Eric Nkansah, Director- General, GES, said Science was indispensable and women and girls could not be excluded.

He noted that the achievement of the SDGs and the development of the nation depended on the contribution of women and girls through education and STEM.

Mr Owusu said the introduction of STEM in schools had enhanced the confidence and level of knowledge and skills of the exhibitors at the event.

The Acting Deputy Director-General said the goal of the education sector was to provide relevant education for all children to enable them to acquire 21st century skills to enable them solve problems in their environment and beyond.

He encouraged girls and women to muster courage and venture into STEM related courses and fields.

Mr Abdourahamane Diallo, Country Representative, UNESCO, in a speech read on his behalf by Mrs Yaa Serwaa Assan Ninson, National Programme Officer, Education for Health and Well-being, UNESCO, said Science must be equitable, diverse, inclusive and open to all, especially women.

He said according to the latest UNESCO Science Report , just one in three researchers was a woman, and in higher education, women represented just over 35 per cent of graduates in STEM related fields according to the UNESCO Institute for Statistics.

Mr Diallo noted that the persistence of gender stereotypes and prejudices, which were deeply rooted in society sometimes persuaded girls that scientific studies were not for them, despite their tremendous potential.

Mrs Olivia Serwaa Opare, Director, Science, Education Unit, GES, commended Madam Leticia Obeng, the “Grandmother of Science” in Ghana, a Zoologist, and all women, including fish mongers, shea butter and oil producers, engineers, and educationists, who were all Scientists.

“I salute mothers who are the greatest Scientists from home to their field of work because they provide healthy food and nurse members of the family,” she added.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

