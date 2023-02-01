GAF to begin the process to establish War College in Ghana – Prez reveals 

Accra, Feb. 1, GNA – The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) is to begin this year the process to establish a war college in the country, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced.

The Institution, which is to be established with a seed capital from the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), is expected to be the capstone of Ghana’s military education system.

It would provide and improve the professional education of the highest levels of military leadership when established.

President Akufo-Addo made the announcement at the GAF’s 2022 end of year West African Soldiers Social Activities (WASSA) celebrations at Burma camp in Accra on Wednesday.

He told the gathering that he had tasked the Defence Ministry and the military high command to ensure that the War College becomes operational this year.

A War College is a senior military academy whose purpose is to educate and train senior military tacticians, strategists, and leaders. It is also a place where advanced tactical and strategic thought, doctrines and policy are developed.

The intended war college will widen the scope of the training programmes already offered by the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC) which is mandated to train senior GAF and allied officers of Africa.

GAFCSC is noted as a world-class College and a regional training centre, not only in Defence and Military Studies but also in Governance and Leadership, International Politics, Administration and Management, as well as Crisis and Conflict Management.

The President, as the Commander-in-Chief of the GAF, reiterated his commitment to ensuring the continued retooling of the and transformation to enhance the capacity and capability of the GAF.

He said the government would spare no effort to transform the GAF into a world-class military establishment, pledging that armed forces would be provided with improved training facilities, logistics and infrastructure to deal with contemporary security challenges.

President Akufo-Addo thanked the officers, men and women of the GAF for “putting your lives on the line to safeguard the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

“The government and people of Ghana continue to appreciate the sacrifices of the armed forces in ensuring the peace and security of our country,” he said.

GNA

