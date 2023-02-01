Bono East Region has10 factories under One-District-One-Factory – Alan Kyeremanten 

By Jerry Azanduna

Techiman, (BE/R) Feb. 01, GNA – The Bono East region has benefited from 10 factories under the government’s One-District-One Factory programme, Mr John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, a Presidential Aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said.

The former trade and industry minister said the government had so far constructed 296 factories under the programme, spread across the country which were all operational.

Mr Kyerematen said this when he interacted with the Techiman Traditional Council at a meeting to officially declare his intention to contest for the NPP’s impending presidential race to the party in the election 2024 and asked the chiefs to support and pray for him.

He said with the support and blessing from the chiefs and queens in the area, he would win the presidential primaries and lead the NPP to a total victory in the next general election.

Mr Kyerematen said with his endorsement the NPP could win the general election in a wider margin to avert any election dispute, saying under his government, Ghanaians would see remarkable improvement in their socio-economic livelihoods.

He called on the chiefs and queens to inspire the youth in the area to engage in entrepreneurship skills and development, saying the government could not employ or absorb the majority of Ghanaians into the formal sector employment.

The government could create employment for only 700,000 people, and asked the young people in the area to take advantage of the Business Advisory Center and acquire employable skills training to fetch themselves decent jobs.

Nana Owusu Gyare II, the Akwamuhene of the Techiman Traditional Area and the Acting President for the Techiman Traditional Council assured him of the council’s support, and urged all the NPP aspirants and politicians in general to remain decorous in their campaigns.

The chief said a decorous political campaign devoid of personality attacks, insults and inflammatory statements would greatly help preserve the nation’s prevailing peace and consolidate the gains of the country’s fledgling democracy.

GNA

