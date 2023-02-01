President presents vehicles and communication equipment to GAF 

Accra, Feb. 1, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday presented one hundred and seventy-five vehicles and communication equipment to the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

The vehicles included 70 Kamaz Utility Troop Carrying Vehicles, 20 BTR-70 Armoured Personnel Carriers, 20 Husky Armoured Vehicles, and 65 Assorted Toyota Vehicles.

At a ceremony at the Gondar Barracks, Burma Camp, Accra, President Akufo-Addo noted that the vehicles and equipment would enable the GAF to contain the security threat from violent extremist and terrorist groups along Ghana’s northern borders.

The equipment would also help the armed forces address other internal security challenges and support external peacekeeping operations.

That is the third in three years that the president has presented vehicles and other logistical support to the GAF.

The President commended the Armed Forces for their commitment to ongoing national operations intended to create a secure, peaceful atmosphere at the northwestern, northern and northeastern borders of the country, to contain secessionist activities, and to deal with the galamsey menace.

“I urge you to continue to collaborate with the Ministries of National Security, Interior, Foreign Affairs and the Ghana Revenue Authority, as well as all other stakeholder agencies, to ensure that we maintain a robust posture that will deter potential aggressors from derailing the political and socio-economic gains achieved so far.

“There is no doubt that your success in providing the needed all-round security in the country has been made possible through your vigilance and sacrifices, notwithstanding the scarce resources you have to work with. I am very grateful as your Commander-in-Chief,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo told the gathering that in order to help address the threat from Ghana’s northern border, the Government released funds in 2020 to start re-tooling, construction and upgrading of fifteen Forward Operating Bases and new units, including the 10 and the 11 Mechanised Battalions, and 154 and 155 Armoured Regiments and supporting logistics units.

He explained that all the efforts of re-tooling and providing the necessary accommodation units are intended to enhance the efficiency of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul expressed the appreciation of the Ministry and the GAF to the president for the vehicles, which he said would boost the efforts of the armed forces to contain security threats at the country’s frontiers.

He commended the Government for its consistent effort to address the logistical challenges of the GAF and gave the assurance that the vehicles would be maintained to serve the purpose for which they were acquired.

In a related development, the President also commissioned a 300-bed capacity young soldiers accommodation facility at the 37 Military Hospital.

The GHc5 million facility will accommodate newly trained soldiers posted to the hospital to undergo training in medical care.

The President also handed over the military high command a UN level four Covid-19 hospital located near the Airforce base in Accra.

The 100-bed facility with pharmacies, operating rooms, and intensive care unit capacity, will provide emergency medical services for UN and international NGO staff members sick with COVID-19.

The President also inspected an armoured vehicle assembly plant at the Gondar barracks and commissioned the new office block for the Chief of the Defence Staff of the GAF Headquarters at Burma Camp.

He also cut the sod for the commencement of a 2000-unit housing project for the Ghana Navy’s garrisons in Accra, Tema and Takoradi.

GNA

