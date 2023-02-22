Fourth quarter profit rises at Chinese tech firm Baidu 

Beijing, Feb. 22, (dpa/GNA) - Chinese technology giant Baidu.com Inc said on Wednesday that its fourth quarter earnings increased from the same period last year.

The company’s bottom line came in at 4.95 billion yuan ($718 million), or 13.59 yuan per share. This compares with 1.72 billion yuan, or 4.51 yuan per share, in last year’s fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Baidu.com Inc. reported adjusted earnings of 5.37 billion yuan or 15.25 yuan per share for the period.

The company’s revenue for the quarter fell 0.0% to 33.08 billion yuan from 33.09 billion yuan last year.



