Full-year underlying profit falls slightly at Britain’s Lloyds bank 

London, Feb. 22, (dpa/GNA) - Full-year underlying profit has fallen slightly at Britain’s Banking Group plc, the lender reported on Wednesday.

Lloyds reported statutory profit before tax of £6.9 billion ($8.4 billion) for the full year, flat with prior year, with higher net income and lower total costs offset by impairment charges as a result of the revised economic outlook.

Earnings per share was 7.2 pence compared to 7.5 pence. Underlying profit declined to £7.45 billion from £7.54 billion pounds. Net interest income was £13.96 billion pounds, up 49%. Total income was £5.81 billion compared to £37.44 billion.

The board has recommended a final ordinary dividend of 1.60 pence per share, which, together with the interim ordinary dividend of 0.80 pence per share totals 2.40 pence per share, an increase of 20%.

The board has also announced its intention to implement an ordinary share buyback of up to £2 billion pounds.

Based on the total ordinary dividend and the intended ordinary share buyback the total capital return in respect of 2022 will be up to £3.6 billion pounds.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

